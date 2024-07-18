Bay Area COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise, data shows

Elevated COVID-19 activity has been detected across California and the Bay Area, according to wastewater data.

According to the California Department of Public Health, all of the wastewater monitoring sites across the Bay Area are at elevated levels.

Part of the uptick is because people are out and about on summer travel, but there’s another reason.

"It is a master masquerader," Dr. Vanessa Walker of Sutter Health, said. "I mean, it just continues to find new ways to develop, you know, ways to evade the immune system. And so as these new variants come out, and they are just a little bit different than previous strains, it's harder for our body to fight them."

The doctor says most people who feel sick and test are experiencing cough, nasal congestion and a sore throat. There is also an uptick in hospitalizations.

The vaccine is still the best way to become less sick and for a shorter time.

A vaccine booster for the fall is in the works.