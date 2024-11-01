health care

DACA recipients now eligible for health care coverage under Affordable Care Act

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a landmark moment for DACA recipients on Friday, the so-called Dreamers for the first time were able to sign up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The big change happens as health care remains a contentious issue in the upcoming elections. More than a half-million Dreamers were eligible for the coverage starting Friday.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

health care
