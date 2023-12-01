Flu season prompts health advice from county officials

Public health officials in the Bay Area and surrounding counties are reminding people to stay safe this holiday season by following some basic medical advice.

As flu season settles in for the winter months and the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, increases, people are being urged to get vaccinated against COVID, the flu and RSV.

Health officers are recommending that everyone ages 6 months old and older get an updated COVID vaccine and kids 6 months to 4 years old, along with immunocompromised people who have never been vaccinated, are recommended to get additional doses.

People without insurance or whose insurance does not cover the vaccine can get one for free by visiting vaccines.gov.

Also, everyone 6 months old and older should get a flu shot every year, while people over 60 and people who are 32 to 36 months pregnant should get the RSV vaccine.

Health officers are also urging people who are sick to stay home from work and school and to test themselves for COVID.

Free COVID tests are available at covid.gov/tests.

If someone does test positive for COVID, treatments are available and people should consult their doctor or visit covid19.ca.gov/treatment.

Health officials are also reminding people that wearing a good mask, such as a KF94, KN95 or N95, while indoors in public places can prevent infection from COVID, flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses.

Also, virus spread can be reduced by improving ventilation, like for example by turning on HVAC systems, using a portable HEPA filter, pointing fans out open windows or by opening doors and windows.

The heath reminders were sent out Thursday by the public health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley.