Health experts warn against 4 viruses

As the cold weather brings more gatherings indoors, health experts say there are now four viruses people should be wary of, with norovirus joining flu, COVID and RSV.

The spike in the stomach virus is so contagious, it can take out a whole household at one time, experts say. And hand sanitizers usually won’t keep it at bay.

Hand washing is the most effective, a local infectious disease physician says.

More in the video above.