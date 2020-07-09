coronavirus

Is It Safe to Visit the Dentist During the Pandemic?

If you do decide to go to the dentist you'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Is it safe to visit the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dentists can’t eliminate all risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

You'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, for example, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing. They also are spacing out appointments to avoid crowding their offices.

Health

abortion Feb 24

9th Circuit Upholds Ban on Abortion Referrals at Federally Funded Family Planning Clinics

CARES Act Jun 3

FSA Changes Expand Health Spending Options During Pandemic

You may be asked to arrive for your appointment with a facial covering and to wait in your car until equipment is cleaned and the dentist is ready. Before receiving care, you can also expect staff to take your temperature and ask about COVID-19 symptoms.

Procedures are changing, too.

Coronavirus is spread mainly through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. Dental care requires close quarters and procedures that can generate a spray of saliva and water. To reduce risk, dentists are returning to manual tools for procedures like teeth cleanings, instead of other instruments that may do the job faster but create more of that spray.

Staff also have started wearing masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment. Some dentists are charging for all the extra gear, so ask in advance if you should expect extra costs.

As the pandemic spread earlier this year, dental offices in the U.S. mostly closed, except for emergency care. By the end of June, nearly all offices had reopened, according to surveys by the American Dental Association.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Read previous Viral Questions:

How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusdentist
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us