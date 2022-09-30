celebrating hispanic heritage

Latinos at Higher Risk of Alzheimer's, Dementia

By NBC Bay Area staff

Latinos are at higher risk of Alzheimer's and dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

It's a concern because the number of Latinos who will get Alzheimer's is projected to increase drastically.

Dr. Christian Salazar of the University of California says 6 in 10 Latinos believe a loss of memory is a normal part of the aging process.

To address the issue, Salazar is urging the Hispanic community to participate in Alzheimer's research. Those between ages 55 and 80 can visit AheadStudy.org to see if they qualify.

