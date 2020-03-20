Purell

Maker of Purell Accused of ‘Misleading’ Customers in Class-Action Lawsuit

The FDA earlier this year warned the maker of Purell against making unsubstantiated claims about the effectiveness of its hand sanitizer

GOJO, the maker of Purell hand sanitizer, is facing two class-action lawsuits accusing it of "misleading claims" that it can prevent "99.9% of illness-causing germs," NBC News reports.

The most recent lawsuit, filed by four people March 13 in federal court for the Northeastern District of Ohio, comes as retailers scramble to keep hand sanitizer in stock amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 230,000 people around the world and forced millions of Americans to stay at home indefinitely.

Purell's label states the product can kill "99.9% of illness-causing germs." The suit claims that it's misleading because it implies "sound scientific support when none exists."

"These claims lack a scientific basis, rendering the affirmative misrepresentations misleading," the lawsuit says.

