Mother of late Stanford athlete works to shine light on mental health

Gina Meyer never wanted the spotlight. That attention was supposed to be focused on her daughter, former Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer.

But in February 2022, Katie was in crisis and died by suicide. Now, Gina is trying to make sure no other family faces the kind of pain her family has endured.

"We miss her so much," Gina Meyer said. "She was going to change the world, she had big plans."

One might argue Katie still is changing the world through the work her mother is now doing across the country. It’s been more than three years since Katie's death, and Gina is striving to shine a brighter light on student athletes and mental health.

"I think we are getting better with breaking the stigma and talking about mental health," Gina Meyer said. "And I think the more stories we can tell and the more raw we can be with these stories, the more these students and young adults are willing to talk about it. And they know they are not alone."

Gina and her husband helped pass Katie Meyer’s Law last year in California. It provides an outside adviser to college students dealing with a campus disciplinary issue or violation. Katie was facing possible discipline because she threw coffee on a football player who allegedly sexually assualted one of her teammates.

"It makes sure as students are going through the process that they have somebody that can advocate for them," Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) said, referring to Katie Meyer's Law. "We think it would have made all the difference in Katie Meyer’s situation."

The Meyers are teaming up with Athletes for Hope, working to get federal lawmakers on board with similar laws. They've planned a trip to Washington, D.C., in May.

The organization's director says Gina inspiries him and his mission to help raise awareness to the mental health struggles many face.

"How we can turn our tragedy into strategy … of taking our pain and making sure that pain translates into purpose," said Mena Mirhom, chief well-being officer with Athletes for Hope. "And that is something I have been moved by just watching Gina."

Gina is being honored by USA Today’s Women of the Year program for her advocacy work.

"There’s mixed feelings with that," she said. "We lost Katie, but we have this law now in her memory. And it will hopefully save other lives and students. It is sad, but I am honored."

Gina also co-created Katie's Save to help parents recognize when their college kids are struggling.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is help. Call or text the national suicide prevention lifeline anytime. That number is 988.