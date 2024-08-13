Red Cross asking for blood donors amid emergency shortage

The American Red Cross is dealing with an emergency blood shortage and calling on healthy individuals to roll up a sleeve to donate.

One Red Cross executive told NBC Bay Area the decline in the blood supply can be attributed to dangerous levels of heat and people heading out for final summer travel.

Since July 1, the Red Cross's national blood supply plummeted by more than 25%, and donors of all types are needed, especially those with type O blood, the Red Cross says.

The heat impacted dozens of blood drives nationwide in July to the tune of a shortfall equaling more than 17,000 donations, according to the Red Cross. And yet hospital demand for blood remained strong.

"It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations," Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross said in a statement. "Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment."

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma during August will get a $20 Amazon gift card by email.