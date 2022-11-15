Red Cross in Need of Blood Donors Ahead of Winter Flu Season

The American Red Cross is offering incentives as it seeks to ramp up blood donations ahead of the winter flu season.

The organization is offering blood donors $10 e-gift cards through Nov. 22. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, blood donors will get a Red Cross beanie.

The Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region director says the holiday season always is the most crucial. He added that recent flu shot recipients are welcome.

"Even if you have gotten the flu shot and if you are symptom free, you can still donate. There is no restriction," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Red Cross says it is especially in need of O-negative blood.

To make an appointment for donation, visit the American Red Cross website.