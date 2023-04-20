Red Cross Offering Incentives to Bay Area Blood Donors

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is offering incentives to people willing to volunteer to give some blood.

The agency is teaming up with the legendary "Peanuts" character Snoopy to encourage donations. Those who give blood at any time between Thursday and Sunday can get an exclusive Red Cross Snoopy T-shirt.

If Snoopy is not your thing, blood donors also will be entered for an all expenses paid, three-day getaway to Sonoma County to tour the Charles M. Schulz Museum.

Find a list of sites and hours for blood donation appointments on the Red Cross website.

