Red Cross

Red Cross Offering Incentives to Bay Area Blood Donors

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is offering incentives to people willing to volunteer to give some blood.

The agency is teaming up with the legendary "Peanuts" character Snoopy to encourage donations. Those who give blood at any time between Thursday and Sunday can get an exclusive Red Cross Snoopy T-shirt.

If Snoopy is not your thing, blood donors also will be entered for an all expenses paid, three-day getaway to Sonoma County to tour the Charles M. Schulz Museum.

Find a list of sites and hours for blood donation appointments on the Red Cross website.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Red CrossBay Area
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us