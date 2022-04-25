The following content is created in consultation with Mancini's Sleepworld. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC BAY AREA's editorial staff. To learn more about Mancini's Sleepworld, visit Sleepworld.com.

With approximately a third of our lives being devoted to sleep, having an optimal mattress is truly a necessity. But you can't just pick any mattress, as if one type will fit any sleeper.

That's because there are a number of factors that go into purchasing a mattress, from type and brand to budget. It’s also important to take into consideration your sleep style, which plays a vital role in selecting your ideal mattress. Check out this handy guide to find a mattress that complements your sleep style.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sleeping on Your Side

Side sleeping is the most common sleep style. If the majority of your rest falls into this category, then it is critical you find a mattress that is slightly softer, alleviating any pressure placed on the hips or shoulders. A softer mattress also helps to keep the spine in alignment by allowing your body to sink into the softness.

Sleeping on Your StomachStomach sleepers should use a mattress that is stiffer and firmer to help keep the body even. If the mattress is too soft, individuals who sleep on their stomachs may end up arching their backs, resulting in back pain.

Sleeping on Your Back

For back sleepers, a medium-firm mattress that provides lower back support is an ideal option. A mattress that is too firm will create spine alignment problems by pressing against the back, and a mattress that is too soft will not provide enough support for the back.

Sleeping Combination

If you sleep in a combination of all three styles, then opt for an innerspring or memory foam mattress that can accommodate your frequent movement. This will provide the right amount of support as you shift from side to stomach to back throughout the night.

For more information about how to find the mattress that is just right for your sleep style and budget, call Mancini’s Sleepworld at (800) 641-5337. With dozens of locations throughout northern California, including San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Stockton, Gilroy, and San Jose, Mancini's Sleepworld carries an extensive selection of mattresses designed to meet your sleep needs. Call or visit our website today to learn more about our adjustable, memory foam, Serta mattresses, and many more.