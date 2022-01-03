The following content is created in consultation with Mancini's Sleepworld. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC BAY AREA's editorial staff. To learn more about Mancini's Sleepworld, visit Sleepworld.com.

Some 80 percent of adults will experience lower back pain during their lives. In some cases, the pain can become chronic, lasting from three months to a lifetime.

One of the most effective ways to alleviate lower back pain is by purchasing the correct mattress. Selecting the right mattress will reduce discomfort and leave you feeling happier and healthier each morning, not to mention well rested and ready to take on the day.

However, before opting for a new mattress, it's important that you know exactly what you're looking for, that way you'll be getting the best fit for your needs.

Keep the following five tips in mind the next time you shop for a mattress.

Look for Medium-Firm Models

Recent research has shown that contrary to what many assumed about firm beds and their appropriateness for lower back pain sufferers, medium-firm is actually the perfect density to ease back pain.

Stay Away from Soft Varieties

While you may be tempted to try out a softer mattress that just begs you to sink right into it, soft mattress types are less-than-ideal for back pain sufferers. This is because they fail to support the many pressure points of the body and instead end up placing more strain on sensitive areas like the lumbar region.

Choose a Style Your Partner Will Also Like

Today, it's easier than ever before to find a mattress that both you and your partner can enjoy. If you are the only person in the relationship who suffers from lower back pain and therefore requires a medium-firm mattress, then inquire about adjustable beds that allow both sleepers to adjust the mattress to their unique needs and sleep style.

Go Big

In addition to selecting an adjustable bed, another way to ease back pain while keeping your partner happy is by purchasing a larger mattress. The larger the mattress, the less you'll disturb your partner.

Test Before You Buy

It's important that you test your mattress out before purchasing it. To get started, speak to a qualified salesperson who will be able to match your sleeping habits with the best types of mattresses. After you've worked together to narrow down your selection to three choices, spend 10 minutes on each in your regular sleeping positions before making your final decision.

