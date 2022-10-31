The following content is created in consultation with Mancini's Sleepworld. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC BAY AREA's editorial staff. To learn more about Mancini's Sleepworld, visit Sleepworld.com.

Daylight savings time quickly approaches and turning back our clocks on November 6 means an extra hour of precious time. For many, that means resting longer, but if you’re willing to invest a few extra minutes into flipping your mattress, you’re likely to rest better in the long run.

It may feel like a fruitless task but flipping and rotating your mattress is quite necessary for its longevity. By doing so, you’ll use it evenly, like rotating tires on your car. Not only does flipping and rotating your mattress extend its overall lifetime, but it also makes the mattress more comfortable in the long-term. This also prevents sagging that can occur when the mattress is consistently worn down the same way over time. The Better Sleep Council recommends rotating your mattress every six months, which makes spring and fall the perfect times to remember to do so.

Flipping your mattress, however, won’t magically fix what's broken. If it feels lumpy or uncomfortable even after flipping it, it may be time for a change. In fact, experts recommend replacing your mattress every five to seven years.

Cleaning

There’s more to properly cleaning your mattress than simply changing the sheets every week or two. To keep your mattress as clean as possible, you’ll need to perform some maintenance every once in a while. Vacuum it, inspect it for stains, and put it in the sunlight if you can. The sun acts as a natural disinfectant that keeps germs at bay and consequently, improves your overall health.

Drying

Because excess moisture can feed dust mites and mold, you should never let your mattress stay wet for too long. Make sure your sheets are completely dry after washing them and before making the bed. Keeping a dehumidifier in your room is also good practice to maintain a dry environment for your mattress.

Your mattress may not last forever, but keeping it clean and rotating it regularly are great ways to ensure it stays healthy and you get a comfortable night’s sleep.

