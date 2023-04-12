State Treasurer Helps With SF Community Outreach on Medi-Cal Coverage

State Treasurer Fiona Ma on Wednesday joined a community outreach team in canvassing San Francisco’s Chinatown to educate residents and business owners about their medical coverage options after President Biden ended the federal public health emergency.

Representatives from Chinese Hospital of San Francisco and volunteers from Color Health were on hand to inform vulnerable residents about the changes.

Those seeking information about Medi-Cal coverage changes can find it online at CA.gov or call 1-888-775-7888.

Abbey Fernandez has the full story in the video above.