Status of respiratory viruses as holiday season kicks into high gear

The three big respiratory viruses that surge during this time of the year are mostly low in California and nationwide.

Flu is low but rising in California and low across the U.S; COVID-19 is low in California and stable or declining across the country; and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is most dangerous for babies and elderly people, is rising in California but only elevated in the South and East, according to the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The advice is still to mask up if you are in a gathering with someone vulnerable or if you’re headed into a crowded setting, like an airport or an airplane.

While many Bay Area counties are ordering health care workers to mask up when providing patient care, there are no such orders for everyday citizens.

"People have to realize that as we gather for the holidays, as we come indoors because it’s colder, we’re going to share our germs," Sonoma County Interim Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith said. "It's inevitable. So any little thing that we can do, particularly even in family gatherings, if you have members of your family who are particularly vulnerable, either because they're elderly or because their immune system doesn't work well, it’s really important to remember that and try to protect those people as much as possible."

The CDC recommends flu and COVID vaccination, particularly for children five and under, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and all people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma or who are immunocompromised. While it’s too late to boost immunity through vaccines for Thanksgiving, it’s not too early to think about Christmas, Hanukkah and new year celebrations.