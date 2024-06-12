Telehealth continues to be a key treatment avenue

Telehealth continues to gain in popularity, a trend that started with the pandemic, and it is helping patients access care from anywhere.
Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic isolated people at home, they could reach doctors or therapists remotely online. Now it is a common practice, especially for those struggling with mental health issues.
