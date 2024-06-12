Health

Telehealth continues to be a key treatment avenue

NBC Universal, Inc.

Telehealth continues to gain in popularity, a trend that started with the pandemic, and it is helping patients access care from anywhere.

Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic isolated people at home, they could reach doctors or therapists remotely online. Now it is a common practice, especially for those struggling with mental health issues.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Find more on the Psychology Today website and in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Health
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us