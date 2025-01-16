California

Thousands of nurses protest outside Bay Area hospitals

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of registered nurses are protesting outside Bay Area hospitals on Thursday over contract talks, patient care and the use of artificial intelligence.

Nurses are bargaining for a new contract this year, and some of their demands are related to working conditions that would impact patient safety, according to the union.

Nurses participating include those at Kaiser Permanente, UC Health and Sutter Health facilities in Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Vallejo.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaProtests
