UC San Diego Medical Center to Discuss 2nd Coronavirus Case in San Diego

UC San Diego Medical Center staff is expected to share information about a second patient who tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and is being treated at their hospital.

Both patients were among the among the 232 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, last week and flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to complete a 14-day federal quarantine. Each were on separate planes and do not have any relation, according to UC San Diego.

The first case was confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. The woman who tested positive arrived at MCAS Miramar on Feb. 5 and was taken to the hospital the same day, along with three other patients, because she was exhibiting cough or fever that warranted evaluation.

The second case was confirmed on Wednesday and little information on the patient has been released. Details are expected at a press conference with hospital officials on Thursday.

The outbreak has infected over 60,000 people and killed more than 1,300.

