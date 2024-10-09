UCSF study shows extended screen time is mentally unhealthy for kids

A new study from UCSF shows evidence of how unhealthy it is for children to be locked on their phones, tablets and computers for long periods of time.

The study tracked the screen time of about 9,500 kids between the ages of 9 and 10, and after two years found that more screen time led to a slight increase in feelings of depression, anxiety, inattention and aggression.

The study’s author says white children experienced these symptoms more than children who are Black or Asian.

"One of the reasons we think this is, that for minority youth, screens and social media may help them with connections with peers who share similar backgrounds and expand support networks," said Dr. Jason Nagata of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. "So, particularly for minority youth, they may be able to use social media and the media to connect with others that they might not have in their immediate environment."

The full study, titled "Screen Time and Mental Health: A Prospective Analysis of the Adolescent Brain," can be found on the BMC Public health website.