COVID-19

World Health Organization Halts Hydroxychloroquine Study

"Hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the WHO reported

hidroxicloroquina pastilla
George Frey/Getty Images

The World Health Organization has halted research on whether hydroxychloroquine could be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Multiple studies have shown that the drug, an anti-malarial medicine also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has no impact on the coronavirus.

The WHO said in a statement Wednesday that recent findings "showed that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients."

Health

abortion Feb 24

9th Circuit Upholds Ban on Abortion Referrals at Federally Funded Family Planning Clinics

CARES Act Jun 3

FSA Changes Expand Health Spending Options During Pandemic

The decision will not affect other research examining whether hydroxychloroquine might be beneficial to prevent COVID-19 or for patients after they recover from the virus.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronaviruscoronavirus pandemichydroxychloroquineWHO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us