Worlds AIDS Day: Events Happening in the Bay Area

It's World AIDS Day, and activists will be raising awareness about how the disease disproportionately affects communities of color.

Some of the events happening Thursday in the Bay Area include:

San Jose City Hall: AIDS quilt display, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; flag raising, 1-2 p.m.; candlelight vigil, 5:30-8 p.m.

San Francisco City Hall: March and vigil, 4:30-6 p.m.

SF's Castro District: "Inscribe" chalk art, 10:30 a.m.

SF Memorial Grove: Observance and name reading, 11 a.m.

For more information, visit the San Francisco AIDS Foundation website.