How Kittle prophesied one day teaming up with CMC on 49ers

George Kittle knew all along that he would one day team up with Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers.

San Francisco's All-Pro tight end appeared on a recent episode of "Pardon My Take," where he recalled a message he wrote on a jersey he exchanged with McCaffrey three seasons prior when the running back still was with the Carolina Panthers.

"In 2019 we traded jerseys, and I wrote on his jersey, 'I'll see you soon.' I've been speaking it into existence for so long," Kittle recalled.

Fast forward three seasons, and Kittle found out that his prophecy had come true.

"I was playing Call of Duty and all of a sudden one of my buddies was like 'Hey dude did you see you just traded for Christian McCaffrey?' I was like ... what? I looked at my phone; I think Ian Rapoport tweeted it," Kittle said. "I called (McCaffrey) instantly, I was like, 'Are you kidding?' "

McCaffrey fit in seamlessly with Kittle and the 49ers' offense. In 11 regular-season games with San Francisco, McCaffrey carried the ball 159 times for 746 rushing yards (4.7 average) and six rushing touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 464 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

With the 49ers set to begin training camp July 25, Kittle and his crystal ball probably know exactly what's in store for the team this season.

