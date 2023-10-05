How to watch the Sharks on NBC Sports California this 2023-2024 NHL season

The Sharks are ready to get back on the ice.

The Sharks come into the 2023-2024 NHL season with a chip on their shoulder, as they have some of the lowest odds at winning the Stanley Cup in the league.

But the Sharks will have to start the season without their captain, Logan Couture, who is still recovering from a lower-body injury.

Here is how you can tune into the Sharks this season:

How to watch the Sharks on NBC Sports California

All local Sharks games will air on NBC Sports California during the 2023-24 NHL season.

The full Sharks schedule can be found here.

How to stream Sharks games on NBC Sports Bay Area and California

All local Sharks games can be streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports California broadcast team

The NBC Sports California broadcasts will consist of Randy Hahn (play-by-play), as well as analysts Bret Hedican and Drew Remenda. National broadcast personality Tara Slone will also join the television broadcast crew for a select number of home games this season.

NBC Sports California Pregame and Postgame Live

"Sharks Pregame Live" and "Sharks Postgame Live" will be hosted by Brodie Brazil with analysis from Scott Hannan and Mark Smith.

Sharks Audio Network analysts Ted Ramey and Nick Nollenberger, along with Slone, will also join the pre and postgame broadcasts.

All pregames will start on NBC Sports California a half hour before every Sharks game begins, and the postgame will go for a half hour after the game ends.