How Webb's Cy Young odds stack up among other NL pitchers

Could Logan Webb's stellar 2023 MLB season end with a prestigious piece of hardware? The oddsmakers certainly believe it's possible.

According to our partner, PointsBet, Webb currently has the fourth-best odds (+700) to win the NL Cy Young Award.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (+220), Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider (+260), and San Diego Padres' Blake Snell (+400) are the three pitchers with better odds than Webb.

In 20 starts this season, Webb is 8-7 with a 3.11 ERA in 133 innings pitched while striking out 134 batters and walking just 23. Among NL pitchers, the Giants' ace currently ranks first in innings, fourth in ERA, fourth in strikeouts, tied for second in WHIP (1.08) and fifth in WAR (2.8).

All things considered, Webb having the fourth-best odds seems fair.

However, if Webb finishes the season strong, there's no doubt he will be one of the finalists for the award.

