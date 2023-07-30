Watch Pence make Savannah Bananas entrance on signature scooter

Giants fans have fond memories of Hunter Pence riding his electric scooter to home games at Oracle Park, and the crowd watching the Savannah Bananas in Sacramento this weekend were treated to the same delight.

The former San Francisco outfielder was back on the grass Saturday at Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, for an appearance with the Bananas -- the "World Famous Baseball Circus" that's known for entertaining crowds -- and received quite the ovation as he rode in.

Huge round of applause for @hunterpence as he scooters in for @TheSavBananas. pic.twitter.com/tLhygpKuFs — cole kuiper (@cmkuiper) July 30, 2023

Like many in San Francisco, Pence opted to wheel into work rather than drive during his time with the Giants. The four-time MLB All-Star became synonymous with his scooter, even receiving a customized one from the team in 2018. He went on to ride that same scooter into the park four years later for his Giants Wall of Fame ceremony in the Bay.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After his big entrance for the Bananas on Saturday, Pence concluded an 11-pitch at-bat by walking off the third inning for Savannah with a single to right field. The Bananas play with come interesting rules -- including a stipulation that if a fan catches a foul ball in their air, the batter is out. During Pence's long at-bat, Giants fans in the crowd noticeably let foul balls drop so that Pence could keep hitting.

Before the game, Pence told ABC10's Kevin John it was an "absolute joy" to join the Bananas.

"I am very excited to dance," Pence told John. "I feel like I wanted more prep time. The athlete in me wants to be extraordinarily prepared, and we're just sort of -- we're going to go on the fly.

"I'm looking forward to dancing, I'm looking forward to watching the show and also being a part of it."

Former Giants All-Star Hunter Pence made quite the entrance tonight as a member of the Savannah Bananas. The sellout crowd of 14,000+ were excited to see the 2-time World Series Champ.@hunterpence @TheSavBananas pic.twitter.com/4wIH7Eu2Gj — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) July 30, 2023

Pence isn't the only former Giant to make a Bananas appearance. Others like Michael Morse and Barry Zito have suited up for Savannah, and it's always a fun sight. But if there's one Giant who is cut out for the zany ways of the Bananas, it's Pence.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast