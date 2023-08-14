49ers escape injuries in Vegas, expect many to practice this week

When the 49ers get back to practice this week in Santa Clara, they will be getting some key players back from injuries, too.

The 49ers opened the exhibition season Sunday with an unsightly 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in a game featuring backups and players far down the depth charts of both teams.

The best news — and, perhaps, most meaningful news — is that the 49ers escaped their trip to Southern Nevada without any significant injuries.

“It was a very bright spot of the week,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “It’s usually the No. 1 goal in those preseason games.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 49ers did not suit up 31 players, including all offensive and defensive starters, after most of the team’s main players saw significant practice time in two head-to-head practices with the Raiders. Several other players were held out due to injuries.

The 49ers continue their preseason slate on Saturday against the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium as the 49ers prepare for the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a day off on Monday, the 49ers are scheduled to get back to practice on Tuesday.

The club is expecting six players to return to action this week, including backup running back Elijah Mitchell, who has been out of action since sustaining an adductor strain during practice on Aug. 1.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw left practice Thursday with a minor hamstring injury. He should be available to return to work this week.

The 49ers’ depth has been hit hard on the defensive line. Drake Jackson, Kalia Davis and Robert Beal each missed at least a week of practices with hamstring injuries.

Wide receiver Danny Gray had a tight adductor and was held out of work against the Raiders. He should be available to return to action.

Tight end George Kittle is likely to remain out with an adductor strain for another week. He did not take part in any of the two practice sessions or the preseason game against the Raiders

The 49ers do not expect safety George Odum (shoulder), linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist) to be available for the remainder of training camp.

Burks sustained a knee sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in a collision with Raiders star receiver Davante Adams early in Friday’s practice.

McCloud is not likely to be back in time for the season opener, but Shanahan said McCloud continues to tell him he intends to be ready to face the Steelers, his former team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast