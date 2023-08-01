Two reasons why Oliver considers 49ers camp most intense of career

SANTA CLARA — The tone of the 49ers' defense on the practice field during training camp has been intense. New cornerback Isaiah Oliver shared that it all starts with linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

After four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Oliver has been transitioning to a new defensive scheme as the 49ers' new nickel back. One thing the defensive back noted from practice is the energy level that the linebacking duo sets every practice.

“We kind of go as they go,” Oliver said on Tuesday. “If they are coming downhill and putting their hat on a ball carrier, that is what everyone else is going to do. We really move how they move. We watch them, and after the first play, the tone is set of what type of day it is going to be.”

Warner and Greenlaw were bringing the heat before Monday's session, but when the pads went on, it raised the level even more. Things got a little chippy on the field Monday, especially after running back Elijah Mitchell was hit hard by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

The ensuing dustup is a normal part of training camp, but Oliver shared that it’s the most physical camp he has experienced.

“The intensity really cranks up with the pads on,” Oliver said. “I feel like so far it’s been a lot of hits. Probably more than I’ve seen in my other camps for sure. And I think that’s really a testament to Fred and Dre and how they run our defense.

“I can tell you it’s definitely been different here for sure.”

Oliver is set to be the 49ers' nickel back, a role that was previously held by K’Waun Williams -- who was signed by the Denver Broncos in 2022 -- and Jimmie Ward, who now is with the Houston Texans.

The six-year vet has enjoyed working with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who has a very hands-on approach to teaching his defensive backs. Oliver believes it is the best way to learn how to get better at the position and is looking forward to learning even more.

