Reimer won't return to San Jose Sharks, agent confirms

By Sheng Peng

James Reimer will test free agency.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier suggested this in his April exit interview: “If I’m being honest, I would say we probably won’t bring back the same goalie tandem as we had this year.”

Considering that the 26-year-old Kaapo Kahkonen is already signed for the 2023-24 campaign and that Reimer is a UFA, the writing was on the wall for the 35-year-old netminder.

Reimer’s agent Ray Petkau confirmed this to Pierre LeBrun on Monday: “Mike and the team there absolutely love Reims but given where they’re at [rebuilding] it made sense for them to let him go. But he loved his time in San Jose.”

Reimer’s tenure in teal was up-and-down on the ice, and eventually, marred by controversy off it.

