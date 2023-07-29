Jauan Jennings

49ers' Jennings' takes dig at Diggs, met with fiery clap-back

By Taylor Wirth

Jauan Jennings is forming a rivalry with one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

The 49ers wide receiver trolled Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs in a comment under a post on Instagram of a play in San Francisco's 19-12 win over Dallas in the NFC divisional round playoff game last season.

Diggs saw Jennings' comment and fired back.

In the clip, Jennings can be seen throwing a forceful block on a nearby Diggs, who fell to the ground and raised his arms in disbelief, expecting a penalty to be called.

Jennings was not lined up across from Diggs, who usually is matched up with the opposing team's No. 1 receiver. However, the 49ers pass-catcher certainly got the better of the star corner on that play.

As the No. 3 receiver on the 49ers' depth chart behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Jennings might not have many opportunities against Diggs but certainly will look to take advantage of any that might come his way in the future.


