Report: Warriors agree to sign Robinson to training camp deal

The Warriors reportedly will be taking a look at another guard later this fall.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources, that Golden State has agreed to sign 26-year-old guard Jerome Robinson to a training camp deal.

Free agent G Jerome Robinson has agreed to a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. A former lottery pick with the Clippers, Robinson played with Santa Cruz of G League the past two years and will compete for an open roster spot with Golden State. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2023

Robinson, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has played 113 games in his career for the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards. He never found his footing in Los Angeles, averaging 3.4 points in a limited role as a rookie, and was traded to the Wizards in 2020 as part of a three-team deal involving Isaiah Thomas.

Robinson registered 7.4 points on 36.1 percent shooting from the field over 38 contests with Washington and was waived by the Wizards in April 2021. The Santa Cruz Warriors scooped him up off waivers in January 2022.

In 24 regular-season games with the G League Warriors this past season, Robinson registered 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per contest. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

Robinson is a contender to fill an open spot on Golden State's roster. The Warriors have two open roster slots but are expected to only fill one of them due to their expensive salary cap well over the luxury tax. Robinson is not eligible for a two-way contract since he has logged over three years of NBA service time.

The Warriors will open training camp later this fall. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers for two preseason exhibitions on Oct. 7 and Oct. 13.

