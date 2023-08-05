JLC's 49ers camp observations: Fresh faces make biggest impact

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers wrapped up their ninth training camp practice Saturday with a few new faces making the biggest plays.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had a scheduled off day after two consecutive practices, which meant more work for presumed backups Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen. Second-year running back Ty Davis-Price continued to show how much he has improved while taking handoffs from all three.

Davis-Price ripped several high-powered runs during the nearly two-hour session. Prior to practice, run-game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the second-year back.

“It’s night and day,” Foerster said Saturday. “It's unreal right now. Last year, he looked good early. He looked good when we didn't have the pads on. And then all of a sudden as we started playing games, different things happened during the course of the year. It just wasn't as good.

“He, right now, looks like a man on a mission.”

Davis-Price split time with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason while the passing game had a slow start. Mason ended up as the top pass catcher in practice with five receptions, followed by McCaffrey and Ray-Ray McCloud who ended the day with three each.

Veteran receiver Willie Snead IV might have only registered two receptions on the day, but both were the most eye-popping. After several missed deep attempts by all three quarterbacks, Allen connected with Snead on a 40-yard pass in double coverage vs. Tre Swilling and Quantrezz Knight.

Several series later, in move-the-ball drills, Lance found Snead in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown to close out practice while Sam Womack was on coverage.

Quarterback update

— Darnold was under center with the first team to open practice and completed seven of his 12 attempts while on the field for 22 plays. After a few series with the starters, the USC product rotated with Lance, getting time with the first team.

— Lance was on the field for 21 plays and saw time with the starters later in the session. He completed eight of his 13 attempts.

— Allen finished the day 6-of-8 while on the field for 13 plays.

Participation and injury report

— Defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Talanoa Hufanga did not participate on the field with what appeared to be rest days.

— Offensive guard Aaron Banks remains in concussion protocol but was seen working on the side field during practice along with running back Elijah Mitchel who both joined the sidelines to watch the end of practice.

— Defensive end Nick Bosa remains away from the facility in a contract holdout, but there still appears to be no concern at team headquarters.

Quick slants

— Rookie kicker Jake Moody made both of his field goal attempts of 43 and 48 yards. Veteran Zane Gonzalez did not make any attempts.

— With Bosa away from the team, the fieriest line-of-scrimmage battle might be between defensive end Clelin Ferrell and left tackle Trent Williams. The two had words with each other after a run play when the left tackle got out into open space.

— Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder continues to show he still can get after the quarterback. Not only did he win several of his 1-on-1 drill matchups, but he got past the offensive line for a sack of Darnold during team drills.

— Cornerback Charvarius Ward had the most impressive pass breakup when he got his hand on a ball from Lance intended for tight end George Kittle. The sound of the swat was heard over the music being played at practice.

— Linebacker Curtis Robinson had a nice pass breakup on a Lance pass intended for fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

— Safety Tashaun Gipson broke up a pass from Darnold that was intended for Brandon Aiyuk. The receiver, who has had an outstanding camp thus far had a quiet day with only two receptions.

The 49ers have a day off Sunday with practices Monday and Tuesday before leaving for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders.

