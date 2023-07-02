JK reacts to ‘brother' DiVincenzo's reported Warriors departure

The Warriors have dealt with plenty of departures over the years, but 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga is learning the hard side of NBA free agency ahead of his third pro season.

After news broke Saturday that Donte DiVincenzo reportedly is departing Golden State for a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Kuminga lamented the loss of his teammate on his Instagram story.

JK reacts to Donte signing with the Knicks



[via Jonathan Kuminga's IG] pic.twitter.com/rVrA4EWZfx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 2, 2023

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing DiVincenzo's agent Jason Glushon, that DiVincenzo will reunite with his Villanova title teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson in New York after spending the 2022-23 NBA season with the Warriors.

DiVincenzo signed a two-year, $9.3 million contract with Golden State last offseason and officially declined his 2023-24 player option Tuesday, after averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game on 43.5-percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

The 26-year-old shooting guard was invaluable off the bench and filled in admirably during two Steph Curry injury absences, seeming to serve one of the bridges between the Warriors' young and veteran cores. Kuminga and Moses Moody are all that remains of the former after Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins were traded by Golden State.

Kuminga appears to be staying put despite reports he would request a trade if not promised a larger Warriors role. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in late June, citing multiple "adamant" team sources, that the Warriors are not shopping Kuminga around in the trade market despite rumored interest.

With that being said, perhaps this upcoming season is the year Kuminga taps into his true potential as Golden State looks to return to its championship ways. But if he does, the youngster will have to do it without his friend and "brother" DiVincenzo.

