Report: Warriors not actively shopping Poole in trade market

Warriors guard Jordan Poole didn’t help his stock much during his tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.

A season that began with an infamous punch from Draymond Green ended with the Warriors getting knocked out of the NBA playoffs in the second round. Poole’s efficiency numbers dropped in just about every category, and his patented “Poole Parties,” hosted throughout Golden State’s run to the 2022 championship, were few and far between.

The Warriors now enter their biggest financial challenge of the dynasty’s run. Their total salary bill for the 2023-24 season is estimated to be over $400 million if Draymond Green utilizes his player option, which makes Poole’s contract extension that kicks in this year a lot less appetizing.

Despite all that noise, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Monday, citing sources, that the Warriors aren’t planning to make a trade this summer just for the purpose of a salary dump.

“Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere,” Slater wrote.

Poole’s four-year, $123 million contract extension he signed in October comes into play next season. He’ll be making $27.6 million in the fall, a significant step up from his $3.9 million salary this past year.

The Warriors are set to pay five players more than $24 million next season in Steph Curry ($51.9 million), Klay Thompson ($43.2 million), Poole ($28.7 million), Green ($27.6 million; player option) and Andrew Wiggins ($24.3 million).

Thompson, unless he signs an extension, will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. So will Green, if he accepts his 2023-24 player option and doesn’t ink a new deal.

The financial stress will only rise as the NBA's new restrictive CBA penalties come into effect next season, rules that Warriors owner Joe Lacob insists won't change the team's attitude toward spending but might be easier said than done.

On top of that, the Warriors will have to navigate these waters without Bob Myers, the architect of the dynasty, who will step down at the end of the month after 11 seasons leading the front office.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding Chase Center this summer, and Poole's future is one of them. But for now, it appears he still is a part of the Warriors' long-term plans.

