Josh Hart cleverly pushing DiVincenzo to join Knicks

Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo has a $4.7 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, but a close friend of his is putting in work behind the scenes to get him to a different coast -- on a different team -- for next season.

New York Knicks small forward/guard Josh Hart spoke to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about his lighthearted recruitment efforts to get his former college teammate to The Big Apple.

Josh Hart: "…Nova guys I'm trying to get to NY…"



Taylor Rooks: "You like to tweet about Donte (DiVincenzo), are you trying?"



Hart: "Y'know what I mean, that's my guy…I was talking to him the other day…" pic.twitter.com/LENxJvp3qE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 5, 2023

Hart, DiVincenzo and Hart's current Knicks teammate, Jalen Brunson, all hooped at Villanova together and have remained great friends. But the speculation began when fans noticed Hart liking posts on Twitter about DiVincenzo potentially going to New York.

The posts even had DiVincenzo photoshopped into a Knicks uniform.

Knicks FA Target #4: Donte DiVincenzo



Position: PG/SG



Age: 26



2022/23 stats:



26.3 MPG



9.4 PPG

4.5 RPG

3.5 APG



44% FG

40% 3PT

82% FT pic.twitter.com/Bq3sbZwkvJ — Site (@hoopproduct) May 18, 2023

Could Donte DiVincenzo be the bench shooting option the Knicks need?



He is a free agent and could be signed at an affordable price. pic.twitter.com/mzB8ZHUUGh — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) June 2, 2023

When Rooks read the tweets out loud to Hart, his face didn't exactly suggest that he opposed the idea of DiVincenzo being an off-the-bench shooter for New York. After their second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat, that's one of the biggest areas they're looking to fill this summer.

"Those are my brothers," Hart said. "And I hope we can share the court for a long time and hopefully in the same uniform. But I love those guys."

In his first season with the Warriors, DiVincenzo quickly became a fan favorite among Dub Nation. The 26-year-old averaged 9.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting and 39.7 percent from behind the arc along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. But it was his hustle, toughness, commitment and companionship that spoke louder every single time he stepped on the hardwood.

It's something Hart is all too familiar with -- and would love to now experience in the NBA.

If DiVincenzo does opt out and explore free agency, his first phone call might not be a surprise.

