Kaprielian shines despite A's extra-innings loss to Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have many players that can make a starting pitcher's day difficult. However, Athletics right-hander James Kaprielian kept Bryce Harper and Co.'s bats quiet in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Despite the A's falling 3-2 in 12 innings, manager Mark Kotsay praised the veteran for keeping the team in the game. Kaprielian struck out six Phillies batters during his outing.

"[Kaprielian] did a great job today managing that lineup and the whole staff, really, you look at it, he gave up one run," Kotsay told reporters postgame.

The A's skipper highlighted what he sees working for the 29-year-old despite Kaprielian picking up a no-decision in the game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"His velo is down, but his execution of pitches is up," Kotsay continued. "The slider today seemed to be a good pitch. He's utilizing the change-up. He's pitching east-west really well with the heater.

"He's leaving things out of the middle. So the execution of the pitches, even though the velocity is down, is there. And I think that's the key to his success right now."

Kaprielian also provided a different perspective on what he believes has been the key to his recent success on the mound.

"As starting pitcher, [you're] always trying to throw strikes," Kaprielian said. "I just think I'm doing a better job of it right now and finding some rhythm and tempo and just working with what I got past few days."

Recent: Report: A's to play in Oakland during 2024 MLB season

The A's look to avoid the sweep on Sunday as they also attempt to snap a four-game losing skid and return to their recent winning ways with Hogan Harris (4.84 ERA) on the mound at the Oakland Coliseum. Meanwhile, Philadephia will counter with Zack Wheeler as the Phillies look to extend their five-game win streak.