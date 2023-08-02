Training Camp 2023

Kareem shares inspirational message to 49ers at training camp

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the 49ers brace for the 2023 NFL season, they received an inspiring message from a sports icon.

Basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swung by practice Monday in Santa Clara and dropped some knowledge with the players and staff.

"That's always a warning because when people favor you, you kind of relax. You got to put in the work that you've been doing the whole time," Abdul-Jabbar began. "That's the reason that they drafted you and got you here. So I just want to tell you that talent is a wonderful thing, but you got to put the hard work in to get the fruit from it.

"So do that and I'll get some really good seats for the Super Bowl and hopefully you guys will be on top."

After delivering his inspirational speech, Abdul-Jabbar had private conversations with players and coaches and took photos with them.

"It's an honor to meet you," quarterback Brock Purdy can be heard telling him.

Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons over the course of his highly decorated NBA career, including six NBA MVP awards, 19 All-Star selections and six championships. The 7-foot-2 center broke the NBA's career scoring record in 1984 and held it until it was broken in 2023 by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

While he's known for what he accomplished on the hardwood, his words have inspired many through his writing and activism work.

So if Abdul-Jabbar is taking time out of his busy life to share some knowledge with you, you better listen.

And for the 49ers' sake, they sure hope he's right and the next time they see each other, it will be at Super Bowl LVIII.

This article tagged under:

Training Camp 2023
