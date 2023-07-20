McNair states Kings need Murray to make sophomore leap

Keegan Murray exceeded expectations in many ways in his first NBA season.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft set the all-time rookie 3-point record and was a perfect fit in the Kings’ offense alongside guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis. Not many rookies can say they made such a positive impact on a playoff team.

Sacramento expects even more from Murray in this upcoming season. There’s no sophomore slump in the forecast.

“We know we need Keegan to take another step,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said in an exclusive interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Sam Amick. “And one of the ways he can do that is to be more of a second or third option as opposed to a fourth or fifth option.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Kings have no shortage of scoring options on their roster. Fox and Sabonis both expect to score 20 points every night. Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and sixth man Malik Monk can get hot and score in bunches. Newcomer Sasha Vezenkov arrives in Sacramento after leading the EuroLeague in scoring last season.

Murray established himself as a reliable catch-and-shoot threat on the perimeter as a rookie. Sacramento was at its best when Murray was scoring in bunches, going 12-1 in the regular season when he scored at least 20 points.

But he has plenty of room to grow as a playmaker creating his own offensive opportunities. He showed that potential in two summer league games at the 2023 California Classic, going off for 29 and 41 points in the two contests he played.

“It may take some time for him to do that within the natural flow [of the offense],” McNair told The Athletic.

The Kings are mostly running it back next season after their 48-win campaign snapped the 17-year playoff drought. They re-signed Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Alex Len this offseason. Vezenkov and former Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte are the team’s biggest additions.

If the team plans to improve on last year, a big jump in Murray’s game could push the team to the next level.

“He’s going to be a sophomore in this league and it’s not going to be immediate or perfect,” McNair told The Athletic. “But I’m really happy with what we’ve seen from him."