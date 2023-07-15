Perk claims Warriors have ‘1 percent chance' to reach Finals

Kendrick Perkins is at it again.

The ESPN analyst and former NBA player is never one to miss out on making a Warriors prediction, and his latest might not sit well with Dub Nation. Perkins believes that despite Golden State's recent offseason additions, like future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, the team won't reach the 2024 NBA Finals this coming season.

"Read my lips: I give them 1 percent chance [to make it back to the Finals]," Perkins said Friday on "NBA Today." "And it's not because of the addition of Chris Paul. It's because of Steph Curry.

"Any time he's on the team and in the series, guess what's going to happen ... He has historical moments, so as bad as I want to give them a zero, just because of Steph and the way that he's able to dominate [gives] them a 1 percent chance."

Perkins' math is interesting, as he said he has four Western Conference teams ahead of the Warriors when it comes to reaching the Finals: The Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

But what makes sense is Perkins' assessment of the Warriors with Steph Curry. Their superstar certainly does give them an advantage in the playoffs, as demonstrated by his unbelievable performance in Golden State's pivotal Game 7 against the Kings in the opening round of the 2023 postseason.

Or, you could go back to Curry's performance against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, which helped him win Finals MVP for the first time in his career. Curry enjoys proving his doubters wrong, and that time, he took aim at Perkins following the Warriors' Finals win after analysts said the Golden State veteran would go on to win "zero" titles during the life of his contract extension signed in 2021.

Curry sees all and remembers all. And Dub Nation certainly can count on the four-time NBA champion taking note of this latest prediction.

