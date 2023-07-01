Kings exercise Edwards' contract option for upcoming season

Kessler Edwards impressed the Kings enough that they want the 22-year-old in their 2023-24 rotation.

The Kings announced Saturday they are exercising their team option on Edwards, who arrived in Northern California at the trade deadline in February in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn was motivated to make the trade to save $8 million in salary and luxury tax and open a roster spot.

Edwards appeared in 22 games for Sacramento last season, averaging 3.9 points, 1.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while also shooting 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Sacramento keeping Edwards comes on the heels of the team making moves to bolster their squad to ensure any critics that the 2022-23 season wasn't a fluke.

Harrison Barnes re-signed with the Kings on a three-year deal worth $54 million, as did forward Trey Lyles on a two-year contract. Additionally, Sacramento reportedly traded for Indiana Pacers wing Chris Durate, and Sasha Vezenkov will arrive in California's capital city on a three-year contract worth $20 million.