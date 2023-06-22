Five intriguing options for Kings at No. 24 in 2023 draft

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the pressure is off the Kings’ front office in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Sacramento, which holds the No. 24 overall pick in the first round, doesn’t need to draft a superstar to save the franchise from the depths of the Western Conference. The Kings’ 17-year playoff drought was snapped by the “Beam Team,” a young, talented core led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis who proved they can win -- and even more importantly, win in the playoffs.

Although no savior is needed, the Kings could use a solid contributor off coach Mike Brown’s bench. Here are five intriguing names Sacramento could call Thursday night with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft:

Noah Clowney, F, Alabama

Clowney, a 6-foot-10 big, is a versatile defender who can protect the rim and also guard scoring threats out on the perimeter. His athleticism combined with a 7-foot-2 wingspan makes it difficult for opponents to get shots off when he's defending outside.

Clowney proved to be a solid rebounder in his one season at Alabama, averaging 7.9 rebounds per game and logging double-digit boards nine times.

There’s a lot of room for improvement on offense, as he shot just 28.3 percent from the 3-point line and 64.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Clowney is considered more of a project, as he’s only 18 years old on draft night. But again, the Kings have their core set for the near future. They can afford to be patient.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

The Kings’ biggest need this offseason is to shore up their defensive woes. They could do so in the draft by selecting Prosper, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Marquette.

Prosper’s energy on the floor is infectious and is a big reason why he’s an impact defender. His athleticism and 7-foot-1 wingspan gives him the ability to guard multiple positions.

On offense, Prosper finishes at the rim with ease but there’s plenty of work needed with his shot. Prosper nailed just 28.2 percent of his 3-point attempts as a freshman and sophomore before making 33.9 of his attempts from deep in 2022-23.

It’s easy to imagine Prosper being a difference-maker off coach Mike Brown’s bench.

Jett Howard, G, Michigan

The son of former NBA player Juwan Howard, Jett is a 6-foot-8 wing who can score in bunches and keep defenders guessing on the offensive end.

In 29 games as a freshman playing for his dad at Michigan, Howard averaged 14.2 points on 36.8 percent shooting from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per game. He made at least three triples in 13 contests, including seven en route to a career-high 34 points against Iowa in January.

Howard has a quick release from beyond the arc, but also effectively drives to the basket and dishes it out to set up teammates. He has work to do on the defensive end.

Howard might not be around when the Kings draft at No. 24, but if he’s there, don’t be surprised if president of basketball operations Monte McNair comes calling.

Kris Murray, F, Iowa

Keegan Murray’s older brother -- by a handful of minutes, anyway -- has been tied to the Kings since the first way-too-early 2023 mock drafts were published last summer.

Murray, like his twin brother, is a 6-foot-8 forward who has potential to be an impact 3-and-D wing in the NBA. Kris plays similarly to Keegan, only he shoots left-handed, is a bit more of a playmaker and doesn’t boast the same veteran-like scoring efficiency like Keegan did in college.

Kris Murray played 29 games in his breakout junior campaign, averaging 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 34.9 minutes on 47.6/33.5/72.9 shooting splits.

The Murray brothers were teammates their whole lives, including two seasons at Iowa. It’d be a fun story reuniting them in Sacramento under the victory beam at Golden 1 Center.

“I definitely do want to play with Keegan, whether it’s this year, whether it’s three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now,” Kris Murray told NBC Sports California in an interview earlier this month.

“Getting an opportunity to play with him at any capacity would be really special.”

Dariq Whitehead, G, Duke

Whitehead entered his freshman season at Duke considered to be a lock to go in the top 10 in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was a consensus top-five recruit before foot and leg injuries sidetracked his freshman season.

Whitehead still contributed to the Blue Devils, playing 28 games and averaging 8.3 points in 20.6 minutes while splashing 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The 18-year-old still has work to do handling the basketball and creating his own shot. Whitehead’s health might be the biggest concern -- he underwent a second right foot surgery earlier this month -- but the potential is still there.