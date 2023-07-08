Kings newcomer Duarte details family-like bond with Domas

Chris Durate and Domantas Sabonis will reunite in Sacramento after the 26-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the Indiana Pacers on July 6.

In speaking with reporters on Saturday, Duarte shed light on the bond that developed between him and the Kings' big man during the 2021-22 NBA season with the Pacers.

"Well, Domas took me under his wings since Day 1," Durate said (h/t Duece & Mo). "When I got to Indiana, he just walked me through ... This is what it's like to be in the NBA. Make sure you do this, make sure you do that.

"So I really appreciate him and great dude, great person. I met his family. I can sit here and talk about him for hours. So just so you know, we have a good relationship."

Their close relationship translated onto the court. During their time together in Indiana, the duo showcased excellent chemistry, demonstrating a deep understanding of each other's playing styles and tendencies.

"We just have a good chemistry, good connection," Durate continued. "We both speak Spanish so that always helps. We just got a good connection on the core. I just know how to play with him."

Duarte and Sabonis have the opportunity to continue building upon their previous success. Their familiarity and shared experience should provide a strong foundation for their partnership to grow.

The addition of Durate is another move Sacramento made in an attempt to add further depth to the squad and prove to any doubters that last season's success was no fluke.

While tweaking the roster is one way to improve, other players like Davion Mitchell are working on their craft to help build a better Kings team for the 2023-24 NBA season.