Report: Kings ‘on the chase' for Siakam, Anunoby trade

The trade ties between the Kings and Bradley Beal were cut short after it was reported that the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire the star guard.

While a deal didn't work out with Beal, Sacramento reportedly already has its eyes elsewhere.

Bleacher Report and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that the Kings are pursuing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

"Well, you know the [Portland Trail] Blazers have been rumored with Pascal, OG over there in Toronto as well," Haynes said on the "What's Chad Doing?" podcast. " ... Sacramento is on the chase for those two guys in Toronto as well."

The Kings have some competition, though.

Both Siakam and Anunoby have been linked to the Portland Trail Blazers, who have several important decisions on the horizon including the future of star guard Damian Lillard.

Perimeter defense was one of Sacramento's biggest weaknesses last season and an obvious point of emphasis for the Kings heading into the offseason.

They enter Thursday's NBA draft holding the No. 24 overall pick and two second-round selections. It will be just the start of what's expected to be an action-packed offseason.