Iguodala shares on-brand scouting report of Klay's golf game

By Tom Dierberger

Andre Iguodala is a strong believer in longtime Warriors teammate Klay Thompson's golf game. There's just one thing holding him back.

"Klay has an attention-span problem," Iguodala said on a recent episode of the "Par 3 Podcast." "But Klay -- if he's locked in -- he could play. For as little as he plays, he can golf.

"He just can’t get past like six holes. He’ll be like, ‘Alright, I’m going home.' "

Warriors fans were treated to watching Thompson play golf alongside teammate Steph Curry in "The Match," a competition against Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Splash Brothers lost, but Thompson flashed some of his potential on the green.

Thompson's lovable legacy only grows from this revelation about his golf game.

