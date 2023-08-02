Iguodala shares on-brand scouting report of Klay's golf game

Andre Iguodala is a strong believer in longtime Warriors teammate Klay Thompson's golf game. There's just one thing holding him back.

"Klay has an attention-span problem," Iguodala said on a recent episode of the "Par 3 Podcast." "But Klay -- if he's locked in -- he could play. For as little as he plays, he can golf.

"He just can’t get past like six holes. He’ll be like, ‘Alright, I’m going home.' "

Warriors fans were treated to watching Thompson play golf alongside teammate Steph Curry in "The Match," a competition against Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Splash Brothers lost, but Thompson flashed some of his potential on the green.

Draymond celebrating a Klay putt like they just won another championship 😂pic.twitter.com/f9BP8MKsgf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 30, 2023

Thompson's lovable legacy only grows from this revelation about his golf game.

