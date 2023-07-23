Klay surprises Moody's campers, shares cute paper plane moment

Klay Thompson continues to show he is an upstanding teammate, even during the offseason.

The Warriors star made a surprise appearance at Moses Moody's Motivation One Foundation event Friday, speaking with the campers and teaching them how to make and throw his famous paper airplanes.

Klay making sure Moses Moody's campers in Arkansas learn the important stuff 😂



Thompson reportedly cut his vacation short to join Moody in Little Rock, Ark., to support the 21-year-old in launching his Motivate One Foundation, which looks to support "all youth and seeks to engage, excite and motivate for a better future."

After an offseason that saw most of the Warriors' young talent depart in the Chris Paul trade, it should help Moody's confidence to know that one of Golden State's main pieces is willing to spend time with him and his future endeavors.

It also helps that Moody is an upstanding young man in his own right, according to former teammates and those around the Warriors organization.

For example, former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Dorell Wright after Golden State's 127-100 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals he would like his future children to emulate Moody.

"Moses is a true professional. If one day I ever have kids, I would love for my kids to grow up and be like him. You know, the way he comes to work every day, the way he conducts himself," Toscano-Anderson said.

From sinking clutch putts on the golf course to supporting his young teammates in establishing their endeavors, it appears Thompson is having a busy summer outside of the court.

Warriors fans are hoping a renewed sense of camaraderie can lead to another successful season.

