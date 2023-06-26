Giants' Harrison, Whisenhunt named to 2023 MLB Futures Game

Giants fans who want a sneak peek at what the rotation could look like for the rest of the decade don't need to head down to the minors this summer. All they have to do is watch the 2023 MLB Futures Game on July 8.

Left-handers Kyle Harrison and Carson Whisenhunt will represent the Giants at the showcase game for MLB's best prospects, with Harrison making his second consecutive appearance and Whisenhunt his first. Harrison is the organization's top prospect, and the Giants expect Whisenhunt to be on every top 100 list by the end of this season, with both likely in the mix for the big league rotation next year.

Harrison is currently MLB Pipeline's No. 14 overall prospect and is considered the best left-handed pitcher in the minors. A rough outing his last time out put a dent in his Triple-A ERA, but for most the season he has suppressed runs while also piling up eye-popping strikeout numbers. In 15 starts for Triple-A Sacramento, Harrison has a 4.53 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings. The Giants are waiting to see more command, as Harrison also has issued 39 walks and has had trouble getting deep into starts because of some long innings.

The Giants have been patient with Harrison, even as their MLB rotation has dealt with a series of injuries to veterans. When Harrison arrives, they want him to be in the big leagues for good, and the hope remains that he can make an impact on the rotation in the second half of this season.

Whisenhunt isn't even a full year out from being drafted, but his rise this season has been meteoric. Armed with one of the best changeups in the minors, the 22-year-old has already been promoted twice this season. He struck out 20 batters in 13 2/3 innings for Low-A San Jose before posting a 1.42 ERA and just about matching that strikeout rate in High-A.

Whisenhunt has hit his first hurdle in Double-A, allowing seven earned in 10 2/3 innings over three starts, but there's a chance he finishes the year in Triple-A, making a 2024 promotion to the big leagues likely.

The Futures Game will be held at 4 p.m. PT on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

