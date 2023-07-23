Juice comically breaks down Shanahan's NSFW communication style

Kyle Shanahan's dry sense of humor is no secret to 49ers fans, but his fullback Kyle Juszczyk recently provided another glimpse into how the coach communicates -- and it isn't exactly family-friendly.

"His favorite word starts with an ‘F.’ A lot of profanity," Juszczyk told "The Haberman and Middlekauff Podcast" last week. "He doesn’t even hear it when he speaks.

"It’s so funny because I’ll do Zoom meetings in the offseason, and sometimes somebody walks by the room and the amount of ‘s--ts’ and ‘f--ks’ and all this they hear, and they’re like, ‘What is going on in there?’ And I’m like, ‘Honestly, he’s not upset at all. He’s just talking.’ "

Shanahan's NSFW communication style has been documented over the years, like the time he gave the 49ers a curse-laden speech after they defeated the Chicago Bears during the 2021 NFL season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Whatever it takes 💪



Congrats on the arrival of your baby girl Mitch & Maddie 💕#SFvsCHI pic.twitter.com/WmdrCkdYuh — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 31, 2021

Of course, there's nothing wrong with adding a little zest to a conversation, especially in an NFL locker room. Tensions are high, and sometimes emotions can be best expressed with expletives.

Imagining a studious Juszczyk taking in Shanahan's language habits from the comfort of his own computer room, however, is pretty hilarious. And hopefully, any cussing from Shanahan during the 2023 campaign will come courtesy of more big wins.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast