49ers QB Trey Lance's ‘scary' TD pass understandable to Shanahan

The 49ers' lone touchdown in their 34-7 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium looked like an ill-advised throw by Trey Lance, but Kyle Shanahan saw elements he liked from the play.

“It was scary for a lot of it but I totally saw what he saw,” Shanahan said on Monday. “The middle third safety cut the low cross and there was a guy going behind him. What I liked is he didn’t react and he saw a hole and tried to rip it.”

Lance and the 49ers' offense stalled out on their first three drives of the game, looking a little unsure of themselves. They finally were able to get the ball moving on their fourth drive, with Lance capping the series by throwing a dart to receiver Chris Conley that was tipped by Raiders defensive back Duke Shelley into tight end Ross Dwelley’s awaiting hands.

While it appeared like a dangerous throw, Shanahan shared the positives about the play.

“There was some guy coming from the back side that he didn’t see but it wasn’t a gun shy throw,” Shanahan said. “Those are things you learn from. I kind of like seeing him trying to make that play, regardless of the results.

“Obviously we got a little bit lucky and it ended up being a good result. I wouldn’t have been happy if it was a pick, but I can understand what he saw rolling out to the left.”

Lance admitted he could have gotten rid of the football quicker in general when he spoke to the media after the game, but did add that the offense finally got into a rhythm on that touchdown drive.

While Shanahan doesn’t want to see turnovers in a game, he does want to see his quarterback play aggressively and at times, take educated risks like Lance did on that touchdown play.

“Usually when a middle third player cuts a route, someone has vacated in the middle third and that corner was hesitant to get there,” Shanahan explained. “Trey didn’t see him and he let it rip and those are the things I want to see more of.

“Not picks and bad decisions but playing a little bit faster and more aggressive. I think that was one that he did that on, but also ones that I mentioned that weren’t just lucky but ended up being good.”

Lance will have another chance to make his case for the 49ers' backup quarterback job when San Francisco hosts the Denver Broncos at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

