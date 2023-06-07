Lenoir says Aiyuk will be top five receiver this season

Brandon Aiyuk is in store for a big 2023 NFL season, at least according to 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

In speaking to reporters after San Francisco's mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, Lenoir was asked who has been the toughest receiver to cover in camp so far.

"He's going to be a top-five receiver in this league." — Lenoir on Aiyuk 😤 pic.twitter.com/1SZSfyRJtV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 7, 2023

"The toughest receiver: Brandon Aiyuk," Lenoir said. "We've been having our battles since college. He's going to be a top-five receiver in this league this year, he's going to put everybody on notice. I feel like he's been so underrated, he really doesn't get the credit he deserves."

Aiyuk, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, broke out in 2022, catching 78 passes for 1,015 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The Arizona State product led San Francisco in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second to tight end George Kittle (11) in receiving touchdowns.

If Aiyuk were to make the jump to one of the league's top receivers, he will need to do so while competing for targets in a loaded 49ers offense that already consists of Kittle, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings and do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. The 25-year-old finished tied for 22nd in receptions, 22nd in receiving yards and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns among NFL pass-catchers last season.

However, Lenoir and likely most of Aiyuk's teammates, believe the young wideout is more than capable of making the leap.

