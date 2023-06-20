Lindsey Harding appointed new G League Kings head coach

The Kings announced Tuesday that assistant coach Lindsey Harding has been hired as the new head coach of the G League Stockton Kings. Additionally, Anjali Ranadivé was hired as Stockton's general manager.

It marks the first time in G League history that two women will lead a G League affiliate, per the team's release.

Harding was an assistant/player development coach with the Kings for the past four seasons. Before her time in Sacramento, she worked with the Philadelphia 76ers as a pro personnel scout and player development coach.

Harding played nine seasons in the WNBA for six teams, including the Minnesota Lynx, who selected her No. 1 overall of the 2007 WNBA Draft. She also starred for four collegiate seasons at Duke and had her No. 10 jersey retired in the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

She replaces former Stockton coach Bobby Jackson, who was hired by the 76ers to join Nick Nurse's staff in Philadelphia.

Ranadivé served as Stockton's assistant general manager last season. She previously worked for the King as a coordinator in the social responsibility department and was an intern with the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2013.

Paul Johnson, Stockton's former GM who was named the 2022-23 NBA G League Executive of the Year, will transition to a front office role with the organization in Sacramento.